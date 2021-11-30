Actress Divya Bharathi turns emotional at Bachelor pre-release press meet

Participating in the pre-release press meet organised by the unit of 'Bachelor', the actress thanked all the cast and crew members for their support, before beginning to speak about her mother.

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Divya Bharathi, who plays the female lead in the much-awaited entertainer 'Bachelor', which features actor and music director G.V. Prakash in the lead, on Monday turned emotional while talking about the support her mother, a single parent, had been providing her.

She said, "My mother has always been hopeful and been there with me always. She has given me freedom..." At this point, the actress turned emotional and stopped speaking for a while.

Regaining her composure after a moment, the actress apologised for the interruption and continued her speech.

During the course of her speech, the actress thanked the film's producer Dilli Babu for having given her the opportunity.

"I have no big background. Had Dilli sir wished, he could have cast a popular actress for this role and this film would have got more mileage. I thank him for placing trust in me and giving me this opportunity," the actress said.

Talking about director Sathish Selvakumar, she said, "It feels like I have known Sathish sir for a long time. I have been there from the start of this film. I underwent a workshop for three months for this film. The director would keep telling me that the subject of this film, which I will be doing, will be no normal or ordinary subject and that it will serve as an example for many. At that point, I did not know about its importance. It was only when I began going for the shoot that I began to realise its importance and began getting involved in the project."

"On the first day of filming, I got really scared and the director got scared as well. But things fell into place as shooting progressed," she said.

"While shooting the climax, I broke down. I went and told director Sathish that I did not know if I could do it. This film is a 10-year dream of the director and the responsibility of pulling it off was on my shoulders. The faith that Dilli Babu sir had placed in me, the director's dream of 10 years -- all of this made me scared. I went and cried to him and the director reassured me saying that 'You have done so well until now. You will perform well in this too'."

The film, which has cinematography by Theni Eashwar, is all set to release on December 3.

