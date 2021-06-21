Actress Medha Shankar opens up on her role in 'Shaadisthan'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Medha Shankar played a 17-year-old named Arshi in the recent OTT film "Shaadisthan", who is about to be married against her will by her conservative parents. Medha says she could "connect to Arshi's pain and angst".

"Arshi is a regular 17-year-old Bombay girl with average dreams of going to college, making a name for herself, having fun with her friends and living a free life. To prepare for my character, I created a personal, social and emotional life for her as a means to give a certain wholeness to her being, and to understand her deeply as a person. I strongly believe in and stand by the message the film sends out. I could instantly connect to Arshi's pain and angst, and her whole emotional journey through this predicament, which started with fighting her parents, crying, pleading, running away and then finally surrendering to her fate," she said.