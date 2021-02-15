Actress Mehreen Pirzada to marry a Congress leader!

Mehreen Pirzada, the actress who appeared in films like Dhanush's Pattas, Suseenthiran's Nenjil Thunivirundhaal, and a few Telugu films including the blockbuster F2 is all set to marry Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.
Bhavya Bishnoi is also a young Congress leader in Haryana, his dad is an MLA in the same state. The engagement ceremony of Mahreen and Bhavya Bishnoi is likely to happen next month in Haryana.
Currently, Mehreen is busy with F3 with her F2 team, Tamannaah, Venkatesh, and Varun Tej. The film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, the director of the first part.
After completing her film commitments, Mehreen's family will lock the wedding date. Fans and film fraternities are wishing Mehreen on this new phase of her life!