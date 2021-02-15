Actress Mehreen Pirzada to marry a Congress leader!

Mehreen Pirzada, the actress who appeared in films like Dhanush's Pattas, Suseenthiran's Nenjil Thunivirundhaal, and a few Telugu films including the blockbuster F2 is all set to marry Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Bhavya Bishnoi is also a young Congress leader in Haryana, his dad is an MLA in the same state. The engagement ceremony of Mahreen and Bhavya Bishnoi is likely to happen next month in Haryana.