Actress Minoo Mumtaz, sister of the late Mehmood, dies in Canada

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Veteran character actress Minoo Mumtaz, famed as the 'Reshmi Salwar' girl and sister of the late comedian Mehmood Ali, passed away in Canada on Saturday, a family member said.

"Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz passed away (in Canada) a few minutes ago. Deep gratitude to the film fraternity, media, fans, friends for decades of love and adulation showered upon her," her brother Anwar Ali said in a statement.