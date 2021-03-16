Actress Rituparna Sengupta tests Covid positive

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities," she tweeted.

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta was tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the news on social media.

Sengupta said that she is currently in Singapore and had quarantined herself at recovery centre.

Sengupta won the national award in 1997 for Dahan.

