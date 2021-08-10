Actress Saranya Sasi is no more

Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi, who battled and survived cancer, passed away at the age of 35.
She has acted in movies like Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu, Bombay March 12, Chacko Randaman besides several popular TV serials.
Saranya had undergone several surgeries after she was detected with cancer and has been a symbol of resilience and determination.
She was tested Covid 19 positive during May this year and later recovered from the infection. But her condition deteriorated and was in the hospital during the past few weeks.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his grief on the death of Saranya. He remembered her kindness by contributing to the flood relief for the welfare of fellow beings, even when she was fighting cancer.