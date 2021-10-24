Actress Seema Pahwa's daughter Manukriti debuts with 'Yeh Mard Bechara'

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Veteran actress and film director Seema Pahwa's daughter Manukriti is making her debut in Hindi cinema with the upcoming film 'Yeh Mard Bechara'. The first look of the film releases on Sunday, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Director of the film Annup Thapa said, "Our film 'Yeh Mard Bechara' talks about the notions and societal pressure that a man goes through. He is always been looked upon for many things. Our film will portray the struggle of men from a feminist point of view."

Talking about her daughter's debut, Seema said, "I'm really excited to share the screen with my daughter in her debut film. The character Manukriti is playing fits her perfectly, and the director has made an apt decision by selecting her."

The veteran actress is known for delivering some praiseworthy performances in films like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala' and directed the film 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'.

Apart from Manukriti, Veeraj Rao, and Manikk Choudhari will also debut, and the film has a talented ensemble cast that includes Bijendra Kala, Atul Srivastav and Sapna Sand.

Interestingly, the real-life mother-daughter duo is playing mom-in-law and daughter-in-law on screen. Seema said, "as I'm playing Manukriti's mother-in-law in the film. So I got to perceive our bond from a different perspective and it was really interesting. As far as her performance is concerned, I know that she's put in all her efforts, and not only as a mother but even as an artiste, I'm sure that Manukriti and Veeraj have a bright future."

The film releases in theatres on November 19, on the occasion of International Men's Day.

--IANS

aru/kr