Actress Wamiqa Gabbi on how her father introduced her to the world of performing arts

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who played a pivotal role in the web series 'Grahan', recalls how her father encouraged her and her brother to explore performing arts that eventually drew Wamiqa to acting.

Wamiqa said, "My father is a writer and he always made sure that I watch all the plays that were happening in the Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. He always encouraged me and my brother to learn various art forms. He is my pillar and it is because of him that I am an artiste today."