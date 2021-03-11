Adaa Khan: Hope trend of music videos continues

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Adaa Khan reunites with her "Naagin" co-actor Arjun Bijlani for the music video of Yasser Desai's new song, "Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi". She is happy that the trend of music videos has returned.

"While growing up, in school and college, we listened to so many songs and saw so many music videos. I remember we used to love these. In between, though, film music took over. Now again the good-old days are back. I just hope this trend continues," says Adaa.