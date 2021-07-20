  1. Sify.com
  4. Adah Sharma: My grandmother is an inspiration to me

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 20th, 2021, 18:01:24hrs
Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) When it comes to inspirations, actress Adah Sharma counts her grandmother among the most significant ones in her life.

"My grandmother is such a sport. She's really an inspiration to me and for everyone who meets her. I'm sure she will inspire many who see her on social media. She's such a star!" Adah said.

Adah keeps sharing videos of herself along with her grandmother doing funny things and entertaining her fans.

On Monday, Adah had uploaded a video of her dancing with her grandmother on the recreated number "Iko iko", which currently has 99.9K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Adah will next be seen in "Commando 4" and "Meet Cute" in Telugu with Nani. She also has two more Hindi films, three Telugu films and two web-series lined up.

