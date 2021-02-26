Adah Sharma says she has signed five Telugu films

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma took to Instagram to announce that she has signed five new Telugu films.

In her post, the actress, whose film Kshanam completes five years today, thanked the makers for encouraging her to experiment with projects.

The actress posted a clip from the film and wrote: "On 5 yrs of Kshanam I want to announce that I have signed 5 Telugu films ! Everytime I've done something experimental in any language u guys have always given me sooo much love and support.The films I'm doing now are all stuff that's not done before. Thank you for Shweta @adivisesh @raviperepu @pvpcinemaoffl."