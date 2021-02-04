Adah Sharma to play bipolar character in 'Chuha Billi'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Adah Sharma will next be seen in a film titled Chuha Billi, a dark subject that casts her as a girl who is bipolar and depressed.

"Chuha billi is a dark subject. I play a girl who is bipolar. She is depressed and she isn't coping with it well. I would like to believe I'm exactly the opposite of this character, and that's what attracted me the most to playing her. We did a lot of workshops for the film, too," Adah told IANS.