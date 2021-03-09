Adam Levine: Megan Thee Stallion is a wonderful human being

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter and actor Adam Levine had a wonderful time collaborating with Grammy-nominated artiste Megan Thee Stallion for the single "Beautiful Mistakes", which released last week.

"She's amazing. We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do (this song) because we've had this great history of (collaborations). We love being there, in that moment, to collaborate with someone like her," he told People magazine.