Adarsh Gourav adopts rigorous training for physical transformation

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Adarsh Gourav is undergoing intense physical training to transform for his part in an upcoming project. The actor, who took to training during the lockdown credits it for his well-being.

He says it helps him with mindfulness and better output in terms of work.

Adarsh, who secured a spot in Variety's list of International Breakout Stars of 2021, says, "Fitness for me is something very personal. The process began during the lockdown and honestly fitness of this kind required a lot of discipline. Both physical and mental, you have to keep up with a schedule, watch what you eat (sic)."