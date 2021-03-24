Adarsh Gourav: Appreciation for 'The White Tiger' left me with hunger to do better

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) After a BAFTA nomination for his role in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has won The Rising Star award at Asian World Film Festival. The actor says such appreciation only drives him to do more.

"It's been a humbling experience for me these past weeks since the release of The White Tiger. Going into it and being on the sets, I sensed we were making something special, but the response has been that and much more. For a young actor like me who is just starting to find his ground here, it's rewarding to have these honours and experiences. It's left me with the hunger and desire to do better and do even greater work, and I hope I can succeed at honing my craft," Adarsh said.