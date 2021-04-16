Adarsh Gourav: I'd love to sing and compose for a film

"I would love to be singing in films that I am going to be a part of, as well as for others, as a playback singer. I am very passionate about music and I do my vocal practice every day. I would love to compose and even do live shows, because I love stage performance as well. It is actually a weird combination of emotions that I feel when I am performing live because it makes me nervous and gives me an adrenaline rush at the same time. So, yes, I hope I can sing and compose music for the films that I am part of, in the near future," Adarsh told IANS.

The actor played Balram Halwai in "The White Tiger", a role that fetched him a nomination at the BAFTA awards 2021. The film, based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, earned writer-director Ramin Bahrani a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming Oscars as well as the recent BAFTAs. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

(Arundhuti Banerjee can be contacted at arundhuti.b@ians.in)

--IANS

aru/vnc