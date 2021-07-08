Adarsh Gourav returns in 'Hostel Daze' second season, teaser dropped

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) A teaser of the upcoming second season of the web series "Hostel Daze" was released on Thursday. The new season is slated to release on July 23.

"The White Tiger" actor Adarsh Gourav, who essays starring role, shared the teaser on Instagram on Thursday evening and wrote: "End-sem mein toh lag gayi, but nothing can stop us from coming back to the hostel! #HostelDazeOnPrime Season 2 out on July 23!"