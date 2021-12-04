'Adavi Thalli Maata' song brings folk essence to Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak'

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati as opponents, are all set to entertain the audience in the upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak'.

Billed as an action drama, the release date for 'Bheemla Nayak' is around, the makers have started promotions on a grand scale.

The makers released the song 'Adavi Thalli Maata', which is hyped as the 'essence of Bheemla Nayak'. Crooned by folk singer Kummari Durgavva, the song 'Adavi Thalli Maata', has singer Sahiti Chaganti's vocals too. Lyrics penned by Ramjogayya Sastry have an essence, which can be considered simple, yet heart-touching.