Additi Gupta on her inspirational doctor character in new show 'Dhadkan Zindagii Kii'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Additi Gupta who is all set to play 'Dr Deepika' in the upcoming show 'Dhadkan Zindagii Kii', shared how her on-screen character can inspire many women in society.

Additi said: "Dr Deepika is a simple and ambitious woman who doesn't give up on her dreams and defies the stereotypes in her life and career. Her go-getter and determined attitude is something I strongly connected with personally. Deepika's character sketch brilliantly defines a progressive woman that can truly be an inspiration for many in our society."