Additi Gupta to play a doctor in 'Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The promo of the show 'Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii' was launched on Thursday. It deals with women empowerment and issues related to male-centric society.

The show will focus on the story of 'Dr Deepika' portrayed by actress Additi Gupta. The actress is known for shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and 'Ishqbaaaz'.