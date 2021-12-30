Additi Gupta's mantra for a happy and stress-free life

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) TV actress Additi Gupta, who is seen as Dr Deepika Sinha in medical drama 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii', believes in cherishing each and every moment of life by not letting herself stress over things.

Additi said: "I feel that life has become very stressful given the current times we are in; things have changed so much. There are days I find it hard to even get up from bed, but we must live life, we have to earn our bread and butter because we need to survive. Like anyone, I also have bad days, but I don't let it get the better of me."