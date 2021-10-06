Adele announces her first song in six years - 'Easy On Me'

New York, Oct 6 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Adele has announced her first single in almost six years. She took to social media on Tuesday to say that she will release 'Easy on Me' on October 15, reports Variety.com.

She posted on Instagram a black-and-white video with a piano melody. "Easy On Me - October 15," she wrote. It will be a presumptive lead single from her upcoming fourth album -- the first after 2015.