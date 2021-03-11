Adele won't be paying Simon Konecki spousal support

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Adele and Simon Konecki reportedly agreed on having joint custody of their child and neither party will be paying spousal support.



According to a divorce judgment obtained by TMZ, the exes will have joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son Angelo.

The judgement also stated that more details about their child support agreement are laid out in a separate judgement that was not publicly filed.

As reported by Page Six, last week the 32-year-old songstress and Konecki finalised their divorce nearly two years after breaking up.

The outlet also reported in January that Adele and Konecki had reached a settlement in their divorce, opting to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation.

The two first ended their relationship in April 2019 after seven years together. Though there were rumours that she and Konecki secretly married, the 'Hello' singer did not confirm they were husband and wife until the 2017 Grammys.

The Grammy winner officially filed for divorce from Konecki in September 2019.

During their break-up, the singer spent much of her time with her son and focused on self-improvement.

"She's free and spirited and feels like a new person. She's happy, healthy and eager to continue to better herself," a source told People Magazine at the time.

People Magazine also reported that Adele had changed her diet, increased her exercise routine and turned to a personal trainer and Pilates classes.

"For her, it's not about losing weight. She wants to stay healthy for her son's sake, and though it's been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking to it," a second source said.

"She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time," the source added.

The 'Someone Like You' songstress made headlines this past year when she debuted a dramatic weight loss, allegedly telling a fan she dropped around 100 pounds. The singer reportedly used the Sirtfood diet and exercised to slim down.

As reported by Page Six, in October 2020, she was rumoured to have moved on with rapper Skepta, but she later denied their relationship, confirming her single status on social media. (ANI)

