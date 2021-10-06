Adele's comeback single 'Easy On Me' to release on October 15

Adele took to Twitter to tease the track in a black-and-white clip that featured her inserting a cassette tape into a player as she sat behind the wheel of a car.In the teaser clip, after checking her signature black winged eyeliner in the rearview mirror, Adele fired up the ignition and began to drive down a country road as a gentle piano melody began and sheet music flew out the car's back window.She wrote, "Easy On Me - October 15."The brief clip racked up millions of views and garnered excited tweets from fans who have eagerly been awaiting the latest batch of heartbreak ballads since the release of '25' in November 2015.As per People magazine, Adele previously sparked speculation that she had something up her sleeve when mysterious '30' billboards began popping up in cities like London, Berlin, Dublin and Cardiff, a possible nod to the fact that the singer has named each of her last three albums after the age she was when she wrote them.Then, on Monday, the Grammy winner changed all of her social media layouts to a turquoise colour that matched the aesthetics of the billboards.Adele said in a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last year that while she was hard at work on her fourth studio album, it wasn't quite ready yet."I know there's been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like, why isn't she the musical guest and stuff like that," she said in her monologue. "And there's a couple of reasons: My album's not finished, and I'm also too scared to do both."The album will be her first in six years after '25' came out in 2015 and sold 11 million copies in America. Adele's last two albums, '25' and '21', both won album of the year at the Grammys. Her total Grammy haul sits at 15, starting back in 2009 when she won best new artist.She will likely have plenty of material to draw from -- in the years since releasing her last record, Adele split from husband Simon Konecki after seven years together, and recently began dating sports agent Rich Paul. (ANI)