Adele's divorce finalised

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Singer Adele has finalised her divorce with Simon Konecki. The couple separated two years ago.

Adele and Konecki have reached an agreement on their divorce settlement but they are yet to officially part ways, according to a report in etonline.com.

The couple was blessed with a son in 2012, after which they got married in 2017. They parted ways in April 2019. In fact, there were also reports of Adele dating rapper Skepta right after the separation.