Adele's 'Easy on Me' dislodges 'Butter' and sets new records

London, Oct 16 (IANS) Adele's lead single from her upcoming '30' album, 'Easy on Me', has become Spotify's most streamed song within a single day, dislodging the BTS track, 'Butter', which scored more than 20.9 million global streams on May 23, reports 'Billboard' quoting a rep of the music streaming service provider.

The 33-year-old British artiste released the piano-driven ballad at 7 p.m. (US Eastern Time) on Thursday. Spotify is believed to reach 365 million monthly active users and its first-day stream calculations account for multiple time zones across the world. 'Easy on Me' also set a record on Amazon Music, receiving the most first-day streams of any song in the platform's history, the company announced on Saturday.

In a statement posted to Adele's Twitter account on Wednesday, the singer reflected on the making of '30' with mixed feelings: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it three years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe; I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even -- throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

Continuing with her reflective account, she said: "I've learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way. I have shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones."

She ended on a note of positivity: "I've finally found my feeling again. I would go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

