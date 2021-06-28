Adhvik Mahajan: Society is breaking taboo surrounding mental health

Talking about the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on people's mental health, Adhvik told IANS: "I agree that a lot of people are battling mental health issues arising due to the impact of the pandemic but the positive thing out of all of this is that society is reciprocating to this concern and breaking the whole taboo surrounding mental health."

Revealing how he has achieved strength of mind over the years, the actor added: "Even I feel low at times but it is more out of regular routine than the pandemic. All through the struggles of my career, my optimism kept me going and all that I have faced back then has given me the courage to pace myself for whatever is set to come. I am able to fight the biggest of problems now and have managed to become mentally strong."

Adhvik is currently winning hearts for his performance as Jogi in the daily soap "Teri Meri Ikk Jindri", but there was a time when he felt nervous even before signing a show!

Quizzed about the same, the Jalandhar boy smiled. "Thank you so much, I will take this as a compliment. God has been kind to me. When I was signing up this show, I was nervous. While Jogi brought different flavours to the table, there was a fear in my mind that the character might come out as 'chhichhora' to some. But the character has been written well and a lot of hard work has gone in the last six to eight months and it is paying off really well," he replied.

No matter how much precaution is taken on set, an actor always has to remove his/her mask before the shot. Does that scare him?

"Yes, there is always a fear hidden within but as they say, the show must go on. There are families and livelihoods dependent on the success of this show. Moreover, as actors, I believe our duty is to entertain the audience even during these times," Adhvik replied.

The actor's fans identify as Adhvikians. "After having struggled for so many years on a professional front, I have managed to garner a small fan base that I fondly call as Adhvikians. It's a name that they have chosen for themselves and I am blessed to be able to get that love from them. At times their affection overwhelms but it feels great to be in this space. Without their support I don't think Adhvik Mahajan would have an identity as an actor and a performer," said Adhvik, whose show "Teri Meri Ikk Jindri" airs on Zee TV.

