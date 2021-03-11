Adhyayan Suman on break-up with Maera Mishra: Won't wash dirty linen in public

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Adhyayan Suman has been in the news for his break-up with actress Maera Mishra. He has posted a statement saying he wouldn't want to comment on the matter as he has been taught not to "wash dirty linen in public".

"Hello, all I would like to say at this stage is that I have great respect for all women, right from my mother to sister to close friends and even more so for the ones that I have shared fond memories with. My upbringing does not allow me to wash dirty linen in public and I want to learn from my past mistakes and not say anything to anyone at this stage," Adhyayan said in a statement.