Adil Hussain-starrer 'Raahgir' to open UK Asian Film Festival

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The Adil Hussain-starrer "Raahgir: The Wayfarers" is the opening film at the 23rd UK Asian Film Festival, which starts on May 26. The actor shared the news on Instagram.

Sharing a still from the Goutam Ghose directorial that features him with actress Tillotama Shome, he wrote: "Thrilled to announce that Our film #Raahgir/#Wayfaeres is opening 23rd UK Asian Film Festival from 26th May. Director #GautamGhose producer @itsonlyamitagarwal. In the Lead @tillotamashome @neerajkabi and me."