Adinath Kothare opens the batting on working in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'

Adinath says: "The film is about deep spirit and not only about one person but the entire team, a group of 12 boys who achieved the most impossible dream ever. That is the beauty of this story and Kabir sir has beautifully captured this in the teaser, trailer and film, he has projected the film in the right way. Watching the trailer people are getting goosebumps, they are getting inspired and knowing that it feels great to be a part of this project."

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Adinath Kothare has opened up about his working experience in Kabir Khan's directorial '83' along with Ranveer Singh. He is seen portraying the character of former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar.

The actor, who was also seen in the web series, 'City of Dreams 2', further shares on playing the character on-screen and meeting Dilip Vengsarkar for his role.

He adds: "It is a complete delight to play the character of Dilip Vengsarkar to interact with Dilip sir and in many sections of the film I would sit with him and talk for hours. I would observe the way he talks, his style, his body language and try to get that. Interacting with all the legends like Kapil Dev, Balwinder Sandhu who trained us for the film, for a year we got trained by him and it was a great team and a great feeling."

"The cast and the crew including Ranveer and all were just so down to earth since they all are such big stars and amazing artistes. Yet everyone was so warm and friendly and I think that's the beauty of this and it all has translated well into the film, the team spirit and the energy," he concludes.

'83' is a biographical sports film featuring Ranveer Singh as iconic cricketer Kapil Dev along with Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others. It is directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is all set to release on December 24.

--IANS

ila/kr