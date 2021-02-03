Adipurush: Fire breaks out on the sets

A major fire broke out on the sets of Adipurush on the first day of its shoot. ‘Adipurush’ that stars Prabhas in the lead role began its regular shoot on Tuesday in Mumbai. A fire broke out in the evening when the crew was filming some sequences in Goregaon in Mumbai.
Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately rushed to the spot and brought everything under control. The set was damaged. Luckily, none were injured.
Prabhas was not present on the spot. He is shooting for ‘Salaar’ in Ramagundam in Telangana.
‘Adipurush’ is directed by Om Raut. Starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Rama and Raavana respectively, the film is being made with a whopping Rs 400 Crore.
