Adithi Balan on 'Cold Case' co-star Prithviraj: He has an eye of a director

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Actress Adithi Balan has opened up on her experience of working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the upcoming horror thriller "Cold Case", saying the Malayalam star, who is also a filmmaker, approaches scenes with an eye of a director.

"On the first day of shoot I was nervous because this was probably the first time I was seeing him in person. I am a fan. He is too professional and perfect. But the next day it got better. Then, I started having conversations with him. He is also a director, so he has an eye for things as a director. Once or twice he would help me with a few things in a scene and would suggest how to fix it. It was nice of him to help me or teach as a co-artiste, for me to perform better," Adithi says.