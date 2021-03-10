Aditi Balan on board for Vasanth's 'Navarasa'!

Aditi Balan who grabbed everyone's attention with the award-winning film Aruvi has recently appeared in Nalan Kumarasamy's Aadalum Padalum (an episode in Kutty Story) opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The latest update is that Aditi Balan has been roped in to play the lead in the ace director Vasanth's episode in the Netflix anthology Navarasa produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra.

Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Siddharth, Saravanan, Prakash Raj, Gautham Karthik, Alagam Perumal, Ashok Selvan, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Sanath, Revathy, Nithya Menon, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Poorna, and Rythvika are playing the lead roles in the anthology.

Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, and Halitha Shameem are directing the nine episodes.

Earlier KV Anand and Ponram were a part of the anthology but now, they have been replaced by Vasanth and Priyadarshan.

In the veteran director Priyadarshan's episode, Yogi Babu plays the lead role.