Aditi Jaltare: Learnt kindness, humility, gratitude while playing Devi Ahilya

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Child actress Aditi Jaltare says she has learnt kindness, humility and gratitude from her starring role of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar in the show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai". Aditi opened up on the occasion of the queen's 296th birth anniversary on Monday.

"The biggest takeaway would definitely be Devi Ahilya's kindness, humility and a sense of gratitude. She was always grateful to God for everything she achieved. Another great quality about her is that she saw the world with fair eyes. Everyone and everything was equal in her eyes. She didn't approach life with preconceived notions but moved forward and faced challenges with determination, love and kindness. Ahilyabai Holkar is my idol and I'd always look up to her," she told IANS.