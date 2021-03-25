Aditi Jaltare: Never had to choose between passion & academics

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Child actress Aditi Jaltare, who plays the role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says that her parents have always supported her acting career.

The 11-year-old adds that her parents have never made her choose between acting and her studies.

"My parents believe in me and give me confidence to get to where I want and achieve what I want in life. Thanks to them, I never had to choose between my passion and academics," she says.