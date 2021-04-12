Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her first look in 'Maha Samudram'

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday revealed her first look in the upcoming Telugu film "Maha Samudram". The actress plays the character of Maha in the bilingual film.

Introducing her character, which looked like a simple yet emotionally strong woman, Aditi's looks teary-eyed into the oblivion. The film is being made in Tamil and Telugu.