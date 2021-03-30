Aditi Rao Hydari: With every film, I feel like a newcomer



"With every film, I feel like a newcomer. When I walk into the set, it's a new character, new pace, new feeling, new co-stars, new house, new set, new location -- everything is new," she told IANS.

In fact, the actress adds that she is often clueless on the set of a new film.

"So, when I walk down the set, when they say action, I feel like I don't know what I am going to do. I have elephants in my stomach! I don't know the girl that I am playing, if I can do justice to her or not, whether my director will be happy or not, whether I will be able to breathe life into his vision and see a smile on his face," she says.