Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam debut film 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' turns one

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in Malayalam films with "Sufiyum Sujatayum" on this day last year. She took to social media on Saturday and recalled the time she was offered the film directed by late Naranipuzha Shanavas, which cast her as a mute girl named Sujata.

"I loved playing Sujata, her innocence, stubborn determination and fearless belief in love will always stay with me. Today I especially wish that the director Naranipuzha Shanavas was here with us to see how much the world he created with Sufiyum Sujatayum was loved by people," said Aditi.