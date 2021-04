Director Ajay Bhupathi of ‘RX 100’ is directing ‘Maha Samudram’ as his second film that features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel as the lead actors. Today, the first look of Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Maha in the film, was unveiled.

The first look poster the close-up of her pensive face.

Being produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under AK Entertainments banner, ‘Maha Samudram’ is slated for release on August 19th.

