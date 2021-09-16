Aditi Shankar plays Thenmozhi in Viruman!

Aditi Shankar, daughter of maverick filmmaker Shankar is all set to make her acting debut with Karthi's upcoming film Viruman. Aditi is a doctor by profession but her dream was to become an actress.
In Virumani, Aditi's name is Thenmozhi, a Madurai girl. The actress passed the audition in flying colors and grabbed the role.
Sources say that Aditi's role will be on par with Karthi in Viruman. Despite being born and brought up in Chennai, director Muthaiah feels that Aditi is perfect for Thenmozhi, a bold and caring rural woman.
Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Rajkiran also plays a pivotal role in Viruman. The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in South Tamil Nadu.
