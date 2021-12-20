Aditi Shankar to pair opposite Silambarasan TR?

The latest hot buzz is that Aditi, daughter of grandeur filmmaker Shankar is all set to pair opposite Silambarasan TR in his upcoming film Corona Kumar.
To be directed by Gokul of Idharkku Thaane Aasai Pattai Balakumara fame, Vels Film International, the producers of Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu is also bankrolling Corona Kumar.
Sources say that talks have been initiated and an official announcement is likely to be out in the coming days. Aditi Shankar is currently busy shooting for Karthi's rural family action entertainer Viruman with director Muthaiah of Komban fame. Viruman is being bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.
Sources say that after Silambarasan TR wraps up the shoot of Gautham's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, he will start shooting for Corona Kumar. Silambarasan TR also has Krishna's Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti in the pipeline.