Aditi Shankar to pair opposite Silambarasan TR?

The latest hot buzz is that Aditi, daughter of grandeur filmmaker Shankar is all set to pair opposite Silambarasan TR in his upcoming film Corona Kumar.

To be directed by Gokul of Idharkku Thaane Aasai Pattai Balakumara fame, Vels Film International, the producers of Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu is also bankrolling Corona Kumar.