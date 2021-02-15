Aditya Kapadia loves fiancee Tanvi's attitude towards life

The wedding of the two TV stars will be a low-key affair with select guests, at a five-star hotel in South Mumbai, and will be preceded by mehendi and haldi functions.

"We met on the sets of 'Ek 'Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyar Hum', and the funniest thing is that we were playing twins in the show! The love story started with being friends. We both got quite fond of each other very quickly because although we're both very different people, the outlook to life is pretty similar. We both wanted pretty similar things from life. And that clicked," recalls Aditya.

He became a household name with his role in shows such as Just Mohabbat, Son Pari and Cambala Investigation Agency, while she was noticed for her work on television in Yeh Ishq Haaye, Miley Jab Hum Tum as Ishika and Sarvggun Sampanna, among others.

The couple has been together for nine years and Aditya says that her go-getter attitude amazes him even now.

"I love the attitude that she has towards life. She's such a go getter because I'm a really laid back and chilled kind of a person. When I see the way she deals with situations, it amazes me till date and I try to learn her way of life as best as I can. Her love is also pure! She won't back down at anything. And when she loves you, she loves everyone and everything that is attached to you. That's a very rare quality," he says.

"Unique about our relationship is the fact that we're both opposites but we both see the value in being the opposite of ourselves. So basically the most unique part of our relationship is us." And finally Aditya adds,"We both make each other stronger and complete. She excels where I lack and I excel where she lacks. I can't imagine my life with anyone else in this whole wide world," added Aditya, who was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai and is currently pursuing business interests.

