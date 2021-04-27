Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid, joins 'Indian Idol 12' shoot

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Aditya Narayan has recovered from Covid-19 and re-joined the music reality show "Indian Idol" season 12 as show host. The singer-anchor, who was in quarantine for two weeks, joins the show that is currently being shot in Daman.

"While I was in quarantine, it was challenging. I really love my work and I was not able to join the shoot since I had to follow covid protocols and be in isolation. I think it is very important to be extremely careful and follow all the guidelines at this stage," he says.