Aditya Roy Kapur likely to get into Tom Hiddleston's shoes as 'The Night Manager'

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is likely to play a pivotal part in the Indian adaptation of acclaimed British mini-series 'The Night Manager'. Aditya will be essaying the title character played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series.

According to a close source, "The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur's massive female fan following and back-to-back projects, the makers have roped him in to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original series. It will feature the actor in a different avatar altogether."