Aditya Seal receives most promising actor award at Dehradun film fest

Dehradun, Sep 18 (IANS) Aditya Seal, who most recently played Humayun in the Nikkhil Advani web series 'The Empire', received the 'most promising actor' award from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the 6th Dehradun International Film Festival on Friday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Aditya said, "Some great short films and documentaries will be showcased at this festival to bring young, aspiring talents from across the country under one roof. It's an honour to be receiving such a special award here amidst so much talent."