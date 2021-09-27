Adivi Sesh back home from hospital after recovering from dengue

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh is back home from hospital after recovering from dengue. The actor is currently recuperating after the illness.

Sesh was admitted to Hyderabad's AIG Hospital on September 18 after experiencing a fall in platelet count.

In the first conversation with his fans after the illness, Sesh tweeted on Monday: "Back home. Rest & Recuperation."