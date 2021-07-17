Adivi Sesh: Greatest love story is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's in 'Sholay'

The actor did romance Eesha Rebba in the 2017 film "Ami Thumi", but he doesn't call it an out and out romantic film.

Despite fans constantly asking him, we don't see him signing any. A fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's romantic track in "Sholay", Sesh is waiting for the right love story to come his way.

"I don't think I have done a romantic film ever because even 'Ami Thumi' is like an 'Andaaz Apna Apna', a slapstick comedy, and it was fun. As an audience, I really enjoy watching deep-layered love stories. I was never a fan of the candyfloss kind of love stories. For me, the greatest love story of all time is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan ji's love story in 'Sholay', more than the Hema Malini-Dharmedra ji's love story. I am just waiting for that beautiful love story to come and entice my heart," he tells IANS.

The 35-year-old actor is often flooded with questions about a sequel to his 2018 spy film "Goodachari". Sesh says the wait is partly his fault.

"I think in some way it is my fault because originally I was going to do 'Goodachari 2' immediately after 'Goodachari' and I changed my mind because I needed a little time away from that universe, to get a fresh perspective," the actor says.

He continues: "When I got the dream project 'Major' that, combined with the pandemic, created a bigger delay on 'Goodachari 2' but that was not intended. We have our core story finished. The moment I finish the shoot of 'Major', I will be dedicated towards putting together a good script and screenplay for 'Goodachari 2'. So, if all things go well, we will start shooting at the end of the year."

The actor has resumed his shoot for "Major", where he essays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, after two months of halt owing to the pandemic. The story of the film chronicles the life of 26/11 martyr Unnikrishnan's life and what made him the braveheart who showed exemplary bravery during the Mumbai November 26 terrorist attacks.

Did the two-month gap break his connection with the character? "I think what happened was that the last time, right before the second lockdown, we kind of knew it was starting to get bad a month before they actually announced lockdown. Because there are so many different timelines in the film, what I did was that I made sure to finish up every timeline. There was no concept of leaving a timeline halfway. Now, for this schedule, everything we will be doing is one age, one era."

The actor adds: So, it's almost like playing different characters in a way. What a person is at the age of 21, he is not going to be the same at 31. The age range I am playing for the current schedule is something that I didn't play before, so it's like a fresh prep for a fresh character."

