Adivi Sesh has a new 'mighty' member in his family

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 21st, 2021, 21:21:24hrs
Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Seshs latest Instagram update on Wednesday introduces his followers to Bubbles M. Adivi Sesh, his new pet shitzu.

The actor posted a picture of the pup and a video that captures the dog nibbling at his arm.

"Introducing Bubbles M Adivi. 'M" stands for Mighty. In Today's times of darkness, he makes me feel ok," he wrote as caption with the video.

Fans responded to the post featuring the over-two-month-old pup.

The actor will next be seen in "Major", a biographical drama based on life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is scheduled to release on July 2.

