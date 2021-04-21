Adivi Sesh has a new 'mighty' member in his family

Hyderabad, April 21 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Seshs latest Instagram update on Wednesday introduces his followers to Bubbles M. Adivi Sesh, his new pet shitzu.

The actor posted a picture of the pup and a video that captures the dog nibbling at his arm.

"Introducing Bubbles M Adivi. 'M" stands for Mighty. In Today's times of darkness, he makes me feel ok," he wrote as caption with the video.