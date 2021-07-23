Adivi Sesh on 'Major' release: Important to be seen the right way

"To be very honest, we knew that the theatrical was looking kind of shaky around the time we released the teaser. So, it wasn't a surprise to us. In our mind, if things went well, we would stick to our release schedule, if they didn't, we knew (we) were prepared with how we would go about it," Sesh told IANS.

"Major", which is a biopic on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was earlier scheduled to release on July 2. However, due to the lockdown, the makers postponed the film.

He specifies that ideally, he wants the film to be released on the big screen.

He added: "'Major' is a big screen experience first, before anything else. There are so many things that we designed in the film which are meant for the theatre audience."

The actor believes the right kind of visibility is crucial.

"So, when I know that every market across the country has opened up, that is when we would want to bring 'Major' out, the right way. It's important to be seen the right way, I believe. Especially the whole of this film, especially for me as a fan of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is to honour him," he says.

Ever since the lockdown restrictions eased in Telangana, many films have resumed shooting aiming to wrap up their projects.

Sesh says that the team of "Major" doesn't want to falter at any point just being in a hurry.

"More than me, the team is hell bent on getting it right. There is a certain momentum that the crew has when a film is on roll. If suddenly that stops, you find yourself trying to get the momentum back. So, we are trying to get the momentum back," says the "Kshanam" actor.

He adds: "We want to do it properly because when the audience is watching the film, they don't care that the team didn't shoot for two months because of the pandemic or not. They want to see something that is beautiful and we can't rush it in a way that compromises the film. Of course, we will try to do it as quickly as possible."

Besides "Major", Sesh has "Hit 2" and "Goodachari 2" next.

