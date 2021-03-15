Adivi Sesh pays tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan on martyr's birth anniversary

On the occasion, the actor announced that the film's teaser is slated to be launched on March 28.

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh paid tribute to 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the latter's birth anniversary on Monday. Adivi plays the late real-life hero in the upcoming film "Major", which is inspired by the braveheart.

Adivi posted a small video from the film, sharing its first look. "On the Birthday of #SandeepUnnikrishnan. We REMEMBER.Here is the #MajorGlimpse," he captioned it.

Talking about posting a look from the film, Adivi said: "We all remember him for his heroic sacrifice and bravery in the 26/11 attacks, but not many people know how he led his life until then. 'Major' celebrates the way he lived, and not just his sacrifice. Remembering him as a son, a friend and a soldier, on his birthday, I wanted to celebrate him and his ethos."

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is known for his valiant action during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. He was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

The film is set to release on July 2, and it also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar and Prakash Raj. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's debut as a producer.

--IANS

ym/vnc